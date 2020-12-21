‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil 4: Archana Chandhoke latest to be evicted

After her eviction, 10 contestants remain on the show.

After more than 60 eventful days in the Bigg Boss Tamil house, Archana Chandhoke was the latest on the show to be evicted. Archana entered the house as a wildcard contestant and had faced several controversies in the past few weeks. Aajeedh, Archana, Aari, Rio, Som, Anitha and Shivani faced this week's eviction through the show’s first-ever open nomination. After Archana’s eviction, 10 contestants remain in the Bigg Boss house. While exiting, Archana said that she stood by her “love strategy”.



This week, Anitha and Rio had a disagreement once again due to the ‘Boring Performer’ title given to Anitha, despite all her efforts and the burden of captaincy. She accused Rio of being a “coward” for walking away from a conversation, which provoked him.



The task called ‘Hen vs Fox’ picked up the pace of the show. The task’s objective was that the ‘hen’ had to protect an egg from the ‘fox’. The rule was that only one fox could approach the hen at a time, but since Bigg Boss currency was involved and everyone wanted to win, contestants started to bend the rules. Bala won the task, gaining some Bigg Boss currency along with a special unrevealed privilege.

When Archana was the hen, her approach to protect her egg was creative—she covered herself in hay. For this reason, it was unclear who broke her egg. Even Som and Rio, who had both approached her, were not sure who was responsible for breaking it. This led to a heated argument, and Archana later smoothed things over with Som.

During the weekend episode, host Kamal Haasan reprimanded the contestants for not following rules during the ‘Fox vs Hen’ task. Among those who were nominated for eviction, he announced that Shivani was safe, bringing it down to Archana and Aajeedh. Finally, it was announced that Archana had to leave Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Before leaving, Archana transferred her captaincy to Bala.



(Content provided by Digital Native)





