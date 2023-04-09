Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant booked for insulting Attapady lynching victim Madhu

Dhisha, a Kozhikode-based human rights organisation, lodged a complaint against Akhil Marar with the police, the SC/ST Commission, and the Indian Broadcasting Foundation.

A complaint has been filed against Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Akhil Marar for making derogatory remarks against Madhu, a tribal man who was beaten to death in Attapady in 2018. Dhisha, a Kozhikode-based organisation, filed a complaint with the police, SC/ST Commission and Indian Broadcasting Foundation against Akhil. His remarks were also criticised by actor and Bigg Boss Malayalam host Mohanlal.

During the show, Akhil was arguing with fellow contestant Sagar Surya when he said, “Are you Madhu to steal rice and food? Steal something else. If you steal food, you will end up like Madhu.” Madhu was made to walk for a long distance before being brutally beaten to death by a group of men in the name of stealing rice. A Kerala court only recently found 14 guilty for the murder, four years after Madhu’s death.

Dinu Veyil, state president of Dhisha, said, “On Asianet's Bigg Boss show, Akhil Marar said this to Sagar Surya with the aim of defaming Madhu, even after his death, on a public platform. Akhil Marar and some others laughed after the said abuse.” He also called for strict action to be taken against Akhil.

The controversy arose soon after the accused were convicted for the murder. The court sentenced 13 accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the lynching case on April 5, while one person was sentenced for three months.

Meanwhile, actor Mohanlal, who is also the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam, has also condemned Akhil’s remarks. Calling the action disrespectful, he said that due action will be taken against Akhil.