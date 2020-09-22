'Bigg Boss' Kavin almost unrecognisable in his new look

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Kavin, well-known for his role Vettaiyan and in the season 2 of the television soap opera Saravanan Meenatchi, posted his new look online creating quite a stir among his fans. The star, who was seen sporting a thick beard some days ago, is now seen with a new look. In the selfie posted online, Kavin is seen with a short stubble and new hairstyle.

Reports are that the new look is for his upcoming film Lift, which will be directed by the debut director Vineeth Varaprasad, a well-known advertisement filmmaker. Amritha Aiyer of Bigil fame has been roped in to play the female lead in this entertainer.

The first look poster of Lift was released a few months ago which had Kavin and Amritha Aiyer sitting inside a lift with blood splattered around them. The film also has another Bigil actor, Gayatri Reddy, as part of its cast. Touted to be a thriller, the technical crew of this film includes music by Michael Britto, and cinematography by Yuva S.

Besides Lift, Kavin also has the Tamil movie Doctor. In this film however, he is not a part of the star cast but will be assisting director Nelson Dhilip Kumar, say sources. Kavin shares a good rapport with the director after working with him for a project in Vijay TV.

Doctor stars Siva Karthikeyan in the lead role with Priyanka Arul Mohan as his female lead. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing music for this flick.

Kavin was last seen in the Tamil film Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma which hit the marquee last year. It was a comedy film directed by Shiva Aravind. Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma starred Kavin and Remya Nambeesan in the lead roles, with Raju Jeyamohan, Arunraja Kamaraj, and Ilavarasu in supporting roles. The technical crew of this film included Dharan for composing music, Nirmal for editing and Yuva for cinematography. The film was bankrolled by Ravindhar Chandrasekaran under his banner.

Kavin took part in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He and another contestant, Losliya, became a household name and they were certainly one of the most popular contestants of the third season.

It was widely speculated that the two were in love. Once the show was over, however, the couple just drifted apart giving rise to speculations that the romance was scripted. There are also reports that Kavin and Losliya have been approached for the upcoming TV series the second season of Raja Rani. Vijay TV's series Raja Rani grabbed attention with the on-screen chemistry of the TV couple Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthick.

