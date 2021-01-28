â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ fame Tharshan and Losliya in â€˜Android Kunjappanâ€™ Tamil remake

Veteran commercial filmmaker KS Ravikumar has snapped up the remake rights and will be producing the film.

Flix Kollywood

The super hit Malayalam comedy-drama Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 is all set to be remade in Tamil. The Tamil remake will star KS Ravikumar, Bigg Boss fame Tharshan and Losliya in the lead roles. Tharshan would reprise Soubin Shahir's role from the original while KS Ravikumar will play Suraj Venjaramooduâ€™s role. Yogi Babu and prankster Rahul will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Veteran commercial filmmaker KS Ravikumar of Avvai Shanmughi, Dasavatharam, and Padayappa fame has snapped up the remake rights and will be producing the film. Titled Google Kuttapan, the Tamil remake will be directed by debutants Sabari and Saravanan, Ravikumar's former associates.

The Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval directorial Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 had Soubin Shahir playing the lead role along with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saiju Kuruppu, Mala Parvathy and Megha Mathew forming the rest of the star cast. The film was bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvila under the banner Moon Shot Entertainments.

The filmâ€™s heroine Kendy Zirdo, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, played the Chinese character Hitomi in it. Android Kunjappan revolves around Suraj, who was seen as Subramaniamâ€™s father Bhaskaran and Soubin as Subramaniam. The story is about the robot the son gifts his father and the romance between the son and the half Japanese heroine Hitomi.

One of the most interesting features of this film is the robot character in it. A couple of months after its release, it was revealed that the robot character in Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 was done by comedy actor Sooraj Thalekkad. Movie buffs who had watched the film wondered about this character with many going online to question how the filmmakers managed to get the robot act together. It was finally revealed that Sooraj Thalekkad did the role and he had posted his photos in the robot costume confirming it. It may be recalled that the robot helped the main character, played by Suraj, in the film and turned out to be a favourite among the audiences.

The Tamil remake marks the debut of Tharshan on the silver screen while Losliya is committed to three films and is in talks to star in several others. She has been signed up to play the female lead in the upcoming film titled Friendship, which will have cricketer Harbhajan Singh as the main lead. With Friendship, Harbhajan will be foraying into the Tamil industry. Besides Friendship, she has also signed a deal to star in another film that will have Aari Arjunan in the lead and another untitled film with debutant Poornesh.

