Raahei will be making her debut as the female lead in director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 'Joshua Imai Pol Kaaka'.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Aarav, who made his acting debut as the lead in director Saran’s Market Raja MBBS last year, is rumoured to marry actor Raahei on September 6. Raahei will be making her debut as the female lead in director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Joshua Imai Pol Kaaka. The pair, however, has not made any official confirmation on this news.

Aarav gained popularity on the Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss Season 1 that aired on Vijay TV in 2017. While Aarav emerged as its title winner, his relationship with co-participant actor Oviya was a deciding factor on his popularity. Oviya and Aarav's relationship ended abruptly on the show when the former exited but it has been a favourite topic of discussion among fans. The two have maintained that they were friends in interviews.

Aarav’s first major role was in Pradeep Krishnamoorthy's psychological thriller, Saithan (2016) in which he played a negative supporting role alongside Vijay Antony and Arundathi Nair. His second film Market Raja MBBS also starred Radikaa Sarathkumar, debutante Kavya Thapar and Nikesha Patel. The actor is currently awaiting the long-delayed Raja Bheema directed by Naresh Sampath co-starring Aashima Narwal and Yogi Babu with Oviya and Yaashikaa Aannand making cameo appearances.

The film is based on the connection between a man and an elephant. Oviya will be doing an extended cameo in the movie and will also be seen in a folk song along with Aarav. In an interview with to Deccan Chronicle Aarav was quoted saying, “Not only the title, the script is also powerful which handles an important issue. Apparently, there’s no message and the film has perfect blend of romance, humour, emotions, actions, sentiment etc. And yes, I play Raja and the elephant is named Bheema.”

Raahei, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha starring Puppy fame Varun in the lead. Touted to be an action thriller, it is said that the film will be different from what Gautham Menon has done so far.

