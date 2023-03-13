‘Big step for Indian cinema’: Chiranjeevi, Prabhu Deva, others on Naatu Naatu’s Oscar

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan said he was proud that a Telugu song “that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage” has received its “due recognition” on an international stage.

As Naatu Naatu from RRR created history by winning the Academy Award for best original song, several politicians and members of the film industry congratulated the winners and the film’s team on their significant win. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states and Telugu star Chiranjeevi, many people have expressed joy over the win, and are celebrating it as a milestone for Indian cinema. Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravani with lyrics by Chandrabose, who received the award together. The Telugu version of the song was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who also performed the song live at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12.

Reacting to the big win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Exceptional! The popularity of 'Naatu Naatu' is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come.” He further added that the country is "elated and proud" of their achievement.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who is also the father of RRR star Ram Charan, appreciated filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s conviction, and congratulated everyone on the team. "Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man’s vision, courage & conviction: SS Rajamouli. A Billion Indian Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of RRRMovie"

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao issued a statement calling the achievement “a proud moment for all Telugu people.” “A Telugu cinema (RRR) has proved its mettle to the global audience and won the prestigious Oscar award. The words used in the song reflect Telangana culture and the taste of Telugu people. It is also a mirror to the lifestyle of Telugu people,” CM KCR said, and conveyed his special wishes to lyricist Chandrabose, who hails from the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Telugu flag is flying higher with the Oscar win. The song had earlier won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a Hollywood Critics Association Film Award. “I’m filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today,” Jagan said. Congratulating the team of RRR, the Chief Minister further said: “Thank you for making me, crores of Telugu people across the world and all Indians incredibly proud.”

Many other Telugu stars such as Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ravi Teja, and Vijay Deverakonda shared their excitement over Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win. Renowned choreographer, actor and filmmaker Prabhu Deva too congratulated Naatu Naatu’s choreographer Prem Rakshith.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer too congratulated the team of RRR and said: “It is a historic and proud moment for Telugu people and the entire nation that the coveted Oscar award has been won by a Telugu movie and the song became a worldwide phenomenon.”The Governor wished the team behind the success to win many more such laurels in the future. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reacted to the win and said, “Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness to India.”

