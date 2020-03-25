Big Boss Malayalam contestant David John in Mohanlal’s Ram

David John was in the first season of Bigg Boss and garnered a good fan base.

Flix Mollywood

Big Boss Malayalam contestant David John, who was part of the reality show during its first season is all set to star in the upcoming Malayalam movie Ram. The movie has Mohanlal in the lead role. Reports state that Mohanlal had personally recommended him to be cast in Ram. David John has previously acted with Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil.

This Jeethu Joseph directorial is progressing well with the shooting on schedule. It was officially announced that Trisha is playing the female lead in this entertainer and we now hear that she will be seen as a doctor named Vineetha. Trisha and Durga Krishna’s roles have been revealed so far and fans are still waiting to hear about Mohanlal’s role.

While Mohanlal and Trisha play the lead pair, Ram will have Durga Krishna playing Trisha’s sister. The star cast of this flick also includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Chandhunath and Leona Lishoy.

Ramesh R Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai are jointly producing the film under their banner Abhishek Films. Made on a big budget, Ram will be shot in various locations in Cairo, Uzbekistan, UK, Delhi, Chennai, Colombo, and Kochi.

Sources in the know say that Ram will hit the theatres during the Pooja holidays. It may be recalled here that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s last film together Drishyam was a big hit, therefore, expectations on their new venture are also very high.

While Ram is in progress, Mohanlal’s next film which will release is Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The shooting of this historica filml was wrapped up some months ago and it is currently in to the post-production mode. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role. It will have extensive sea warfare sequences which will be its highlight. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair.

(Content provded by Digital Natve)