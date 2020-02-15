The mother of a student and a headteacher in Karnataka's Bidar district who have been charged with sedition are yet to walk out of the district prison after getting bail on Friday, a police official said.



"We are yet to receive the court order on bail to release Fareeda Begum and Nazbunnisa. If we receive the court order today, the women can walk out of the prison by evening," according to Bidar district prison Superintendent Shivaputra Hajimani.

Narayan Ganesh, an advocate representing the women told TNM, "We expect the formalities to be completed by the end of today and the two women will leave the jail."



Bidar Principal District and Sessions Court granted conditional bail to Fareeda Begum, a head teacher at the Shaheen Primary and High School and Nazbunnisa, a parent of one of the students in the anti-CAA play, in which the minor students allegedly 'insulted' Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Nazbunnisa was arrested for after her 11-year-old daughter uttered the dialogue that landed the play in trouble, while Begum was arrested for allowing the play to be staged in the school. The play was staged by students of classes 4, 5 and 6.



The two women were arrested on January 30 following a complaint by a right-wing activist on January 30. Two weeks later on Friday, the Bidar district and sessions court granted bail to the women on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties for the same amount.



With its head office at Shaheen Nagar in Bidar and managed by the Allama Iqbal Educational Society, the Shaheen Group of Institutions runs a string of institutes from kindergarten to undergraduate.

With IANS inputs