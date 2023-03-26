Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide in Varanasi

Akanksha Dubey was found in a hotel room in Varanasi’s Sarnath area, where she was reportedly part of a shoot.

Flix Death

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey died of suicide in Varanasi on Sunday, March 26. She was found dead in her hotel room in Sarnath, where she was reportedly part of a shoot. The police have informed her family of the incident.

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing short dancing and acting videos. Hours before she was found dead, the actor had posted an Instagram video of her dancing on Saturday evening. She was part of a music video for a song titled ‘Ye Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi Hai’, sung by Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj. The song was released on Sunday morning. Further details are awaited.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.