Bhavanaâ€™s next film Hunt is a thriller by Shaji Kailas

Flix Entertainment

A short teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film Hunt shows Bhavana going to investigate alone in dark and deserted places as scary music plays in the background. Director Shaji Kailas's new film is a thriller with elements of horror in it. The teaser, released on April 6, has Bhavana in a doctor's robe, at crime scenes, perhaps playing a forensic expert, who in her search for something or someone, appears to end up in scary situations, sweating and screaming.

The film also has actors Aditi Ravi, Rahul Madhav, Ranji Panicker and Nandu playing prominent roles, but in the teaser, you only see Bhavana and the vague outline of a man opening a door. The film is written by Nikhil Anand, and produced by K Radhakrishnan. The cinematography is by Jackson Johnson and the editing is by Ajas Pukkadan. Kailas Menon of Theevandi fame has composed the music.

This will be Bhavana's second film after her comeback to Malayalam earlier this year with Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnnu, a warm romantic comedy directed by Adhil M Asharaf. Sharaf U Dheen played the male lead in the film, which has an eight-year-old girl play an adorable narrator. The film saw Bhavana taking on a mature role, playing mother to a little boy and handling a difficult marriage.

Even though she was inactive in Malayalam films between 2017 and 2022, Bhavana worked in several Kannada films. Many offers came from Malayalam filmmakers during these years and Shajiâ€™s offer was one of them.

Shaji, known for making action films centred on powerful male characters, recently made two movies with Prithviraj in the lead â€“ Kaduva and Kaapa â€“ and another with Mohanlal, titled Alone. Interestingly, he too, had a gap of several years in Malayalam cinema before these three movies were made.