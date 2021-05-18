Bharti Airtel reports net profit of Rs 759 crore for Jan-March quarter

India revenue was at Rs 18,338 crore and increased by 17.5% YoY on a comparable basis and 9.6% YoY on a reported basis.

Money Telecom

Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 759 crore for the January-March quarter. During the same period of FY20, the company had reported a loss of 5,237 crore. Its revenues for the period under review rose 17.6% to Rs 25,747 crore.

India revenue was at Rs 18,338 crore and increased by 17.5% YoY on a comparable basis and 9.6% YoY on a reported basis. Mobile revenues grew by 19.1% YoY on comparable basis on account of the improved realisations as well as strong customer addition, said a company statement.

ARPU (average revenue per user) continues to be best in industry, Q4'21 at Rs 145 vs Rs 135 in Q4'20 on a comparable basis, an outcome of the company's focus on acquiring quality customers as well as up-trading and upgradation of customers to 4G.

The company continues to garner a strong share of the 4G net ads in the market. 4G data customers increased by 31.5% YoY to 179.3 million, an addition of 43.0 million 4G customers over the last four quarters.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, said: "Our services are the digital oxygen that the country needs in this challenging time as we experience a vicious second wave of COVID-19. I am grateful to our people who are doing all they can to strengthen our network experience and serve our customers braving massive odds. It is this relentless focus on customer obsession that has allowed us to deliver another consistent quarter in terms of performance."

The company also said that it is operating in an unprecedented situation with the second wave of COVID impacting lives.

"We have taken several steps to manage this crisis, which have been detailed. This situation continues to evolve and we are monitoring it closely to identify key risks and taking immediate actions to minimise any potential disruption from the pandemic to our business," said the statement.

"Our focus continues to be on delivering uninterrupted services and great end user experience while ensuring safety of our employees and partners," it said.