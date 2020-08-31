Bharath shares a video from the sets of Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

Actor Bharath, took to social media to share a video from the sets of Salman Khan's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which he is playing a pivotal role. The video is a collage of photos and clips from the sets of Radhe. In the video, he is seen a working out and entering the sets of the film along with pictures with director Prabhudheva. Sharing the video he wrote, ‘We don’t remember days, we remember moments. Beautiful throwback memories during Radhe shoot @DoP_Bose @srisenthil @PDdancing @BeingSalmanKhan'

The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The film also stars Randeep Hooda who plays the villain while Bharath plays the role of a police officer, who stays with Salman Khan.

Earlier in an interview with TOI he said, "No, I am not the villain in the film. Randeep Hooda is playing that role. I play a cop, someone who’s always with Salman sir’s character. In fact, Prabhu master asked me if I would be okay with the role because I’m also playing the hero in Tamil films. But it’s a good opportunity for me, a very good role. So, I signed it without any hesitation. Prabhu master told me that I have to look stylish, and rough and tough at the same time. So, I beefed up a bit; I’m still working on my body now".

The shooting of this film began late last year and was likely to make it to the silver screens for Eid this year which has now been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bharath was last seen on-screen in the suspense crime-thriller Kaalidas, that performed moderately well at the box-office. The film was directed by Nalaya Iyakkunar fame Shri Senthil.

Bharath’s next film in the pipeline is a bilingual titled Last Six Hours. It is touted to be a suspense thriller based on an attempted robbery that lasts for six hours. Sunish Kumar, an associate of director Rajiv Menon, is wielding the megaphone for this venture.

The star’s other Malayalam film in the pipeline is titled Kshanam, which is being directed by Suresh Unnithan and written by Sreekumar Aroorkutty. The film also stars Ajmal Ameer, Baiju Santhosh, Sneha Ajith, Lekha Prajapathi in key roles. Deshaan Movie Factory and Roshan Pictures have bankrolled the film. Bijibal, R Somasekharan and Vishnu Mohansithara have scored the music for the film. The trailer of Kshanam released recently and it seems to be a purely intense horror film.

Bharath made his debut in the Bollywood film industry with Jackpot in 2013. Directed by Kaizad Gustad, the film also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Leone and Sachiin J Joshi in pivotal roles. Jackpot turned out to be a box office dud and Bharath did not sign any films in Bollywood after the debacle.

