Bhagyaraj and son Shanthanu to team up for a new film

Flix Kollywood

The buzz in the tinsel town has been that the veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj and his son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be teaming up for a new movie, to be directed by Sreejar. Now, Dharan Kumar – who has been roped in to compose the music for the film – has confirmed the news.

Dharan posted on his Twitter handle, “This project is a lot more special because I am going to work with my guru, my mentor K Bhagyaraj sir again. Wishing the multi talented Shanthanu all the very best! Elated to join hands with you again brother. Best wishes to the team.”

This project is a lot more special coz I'm gonna working with my guru my mentor #KBhagyaraj sir again.Wishing the multi talented @imKBRshanthnu all the very best!Elated to join hands with you again bro Best wishes to the team @onlynikil @yogibabu_offl @AthulyaOfficial @manobalam pic.twitter.com/xlhxiD5Dvi March 14, 2020

Athulya Ravi will be playing the female lead in this film which has not been titled yet. Yogi Babu, Madhumitha, Reshma, Mayilswamy, Mottai Rajendran, Anandaraj, Manobala and Prank Rahul will be playing supporting roles in the film.

While this project is taking shape, Shanthanu is expecting the release of Kasada Thapara. The film is directed by Chimbu Devan and bankrolled by Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company and Ravindran's Trident Arts. An interesting feature of this film is that six editors and six cinematographers have worked on this film. Ace editor A Sreekar Prasad revealed on his social media page that Antony, Kasi Viswanathan, Praveen KL, Rooban, Vivek Harshan, and Raja Mohammed were responsible for the film’s editing.

And veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram revealed the names of the six cinematographers who worked on Kasada Thapara to be MS Prabhu, Vijay Milton, RD Rajasekhar, SR Kathir, Balasubramaniam and Sakthi Saravanan.

He also has Ravana Kootam and Master in his kitty. Ravana Kootam is written and directed by Madha Yaanai Koottam fame Vikram Sugumaran. The film, which also stars Prabhu, Illavarasu, Sujatha Sivakumar, Aruldoss and Deepa Shankar, and has music by Justin Prabhakaran. Master, which has Vijay in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, is penned and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

(Content provided by Digital Native)