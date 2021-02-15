From Bhagyalakshmi to RJ Firoz: Mohanlal introduces 14 â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Malayalam 3 contestants

The crew has taken precautionary measures and adhered to COVID-19 safety regulations.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, which is hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, premiered on Sunday. All eyes are on the 14 contestants who were introduced. This time, the house has an interesting mix of contestants. However, this season, the crew has taken precautionary measures and adhered to COVID-19 safety regulations. It is compulsory for all the participants to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine. They are permitted to enter the house only after they test negative for coronavirus.

Here is a complete list of the contestants:

1) Noby Marcose: Noby is a standup comedian and actor who rose to fame through the show Comedy Star, where he was part of the team that won the title. Pulimurugan, College Days and Angry Babies are some of the movies he has starred in.

2) Anoop Krishnan: Anoop is a TV actor, director as well as an anchor. He became popular through his character (Kalyan) in the television series Seetha Kalyanam. A familiar face in the Malayalam television industry, Anoop started off his career by anchoring shows. He later played supporting roles in films such as Deivathinte Swantham Cleetus and Praise the Lord. In 2015, he also gained recognition for his role in the Sanskrit film Ishti, for which he learnt Kathakali and also lost 11 kg.

3) Bhagyalakshmi: Bhagyalakshmi is an actor, dubbing artist and activist. She predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. She is popularly known for her work as the voice artist for actor Shobanaâ€™s characters. She has worked as a dubbing artist in more than 4,000 films.

4) Majiziya Bhanu: Majiziya Bhanu is a Kerala-based bodybuilder and wrestler. She has many awards and accolades to her name. She grabbed the limelight when she became the first Malayali woman to win a gold medal at the World Powerlifting Championships. The now 26-year-old started her international career by winning a silver medal in the Asian Powerlifting Championship which took place in Indonesia in 2017. She is also a student of dentistry, currently pursuing her final year BDS at Mahe.

5) Dimple Bhal: Dimple is a fashion enthusiast, stylist, psychologist and cancer survivor. "I am a very unique person," Dimple stated while introducing herself at the launch, flaunting her long hair. The 21-year-old also describes herself as an entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast.

6) Rithu Manthra: Rithu is a model by profession and is a passionate singer. She took part in the Miss India pageant in 2018. Apart from modelling, Rithu is also a singer and regularly posts covers of songs on her social media pages. She has also done small roles in several Malayalam films including Uyare, Operation Java, Red Blue Green, Kumbarees, Port and Role Models. Her recent cover of the song 'Vaseegara' from the Tamil film Minnale also received a lot of appreciation, even from actor Madhavan who acted in the film.

7) Muhammed Ramzan: Ramzan is popular in the Malayalam film industry through reality shows and movies. He is also well-known as the winner of D 4 Dancer. Ramzan started dancing as a child and won his first reality show Super Star Junior 2.

8) Manikuttan: Manikuttan is a film and television actor who has starred in several movies. He entered the big screen in 2005 and played the role of Rameshan in the movie Boyy Friennd.

9) RJ Firoz: Firoz is an RJ and social media influencer. He commenced his journey as a TV producer and host. He has also made few appearances on the big screen.

10) Soorya J Menon: Soorya J Menon is a model by profession. She introduced herself as Keralaâ€™s first female DJ.

11) Sai Vishnu R: Sai Vishnu has already taken centerstage with his dancing skills that has left fans amused.

12) Adoney T John: John is a social activist who is vocal about political issues.

13) Sandhya Manoj: Sandhya Manoj is a Kuala Lumpur-based dance professional who is an expert in Odissi, Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam. Sandhya has done several performances in Keralaâ€™s popular art fest, â€˜Surya Festivalâ€™. Herself a yoga exponent, she is married to Manoj Kaimal, who is a Malaysia-based yoga expert. She has been taking efforts to incorporate yoga into dance.

14) A Lekshmi Jayan: Lekshmi Jayan is a singer who is known for her talented performances in Indian Idol.

The previous season too had a massive fan following. Around 17 celebrity contestants had joined the highly successful show. The season offered a nail-biting viewing experience for the audience due to the spontaneous and outspoken nature of contestants. On top of that, the show also faced unforeseen challenges after some of the contestants were affected by the outbreak of an eye infection in the house.