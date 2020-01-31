Beyond thrilled: Deepika Padukone on starring in Louis Vuitton global campaign

Deepika is featured in Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection along with global stars like Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Flix Fashion

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has become the first ever actor from India to feature in a global campaign for luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

The 34-year-old actor shared the news of her association with Louis Vuitton on her Instagram handle.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere’s vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!” Deepika wrote in her post.

The Chhapaak star features alongside global celebrities including Emma Roberts, Sophie Turner, Alicia Vikander and Chloe Grace Moretz for the Pre-Fall 2020 campaign of the brand, according to moneycontrol.com.

The campaign this year is themed on pulp horror, as depicted on film and in books. The look book of the campaign features 25 female and male celebrities, including Deepika, who strike poses as characters in fiction bestseller covers. Ghesquiere, artistic director of the house of Louis Vuitton since 2013, posted the look book on Instagram.

Deepika’s campaign is a reimagined poster of Michelle Gagnon’s bestselling thriller, Don’t Turn Around. The actor looks intriguing, striking a seated pose in a checkered black-and-white midi dress paired with a long grey coat, a mini belt bag and turquoise boots.

Earlier this month, Deepika made headlines when she visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a masked mob on January 5. The actor’s move, coming at a time when most celebrities from Bollywood kept mum on the JNU attack and the alleged inaction of the Delhi police, was praised by many.

The actor had earlier told a news channel that she feels proud that people have come out and raised their voice without fear, in reference to the protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the National Register of Citizens and violence in JNU.

“I feel proud to see that we aren’t scared to express ourselves... I think the fact that we are thinking about the country and its future.... Whatever may be our point of view, it’s nice to see," she told NDTV India.

Deepika was recently honoured with the Crystal Award at the 50th edition of the World Economic Forum in Davos, for her contribution towards creating mental health awareness.

With IANS inputs