Benny Dayal says he won’t be part of Super Singer 9 over hate messages coming his way

Fans of Super Singer 8 have taken to social media over the last week, to express their dismay at the elimination of contestant Sridhar Sena and have blamed the judges as well as the channel.

Flix Entertainment

Playback singer Benny Dayal announced on Saturday that he will not be part of the upcoming season of Super Singer. He also stated that he will not be posting anything associated with the current season of TV reality show Super Singer 8. Citing the reason, he stated that he is unable to take all the hate messages he has been receiving.

"I will no more be posting anything associated with Super Singer 8. I can't take all the hate messages. Thank you for all the love you have shown me. I'm human after all. I'm done. Thank you. Won't see you next season! (sic),” Benny wrote. The latest announcement has come as a shock to his followers. In a comment below the post, Benny added: “IM UNABLE TO EVEN POST ANYTHING ON INSTAGRAM. Any post i make here i get your hate messages. Might as well not do the show itself.”

The playback singer is on board as a judge in the 8th season of the music reality show Super Singer, which airs on Tamil television channel Vijay TV and is also streaming on Over-The-Top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Singers Anuradha Sriram, SP Charan, and P Unnikrishnan have also been roped in as judges for the past few weeks.

Fans of Super Singer 8 have taken to social media over the last week, to express their dismay at the elimination of contestant Sridhar Sena. With the elimination of Sridhar, only seven contestants including Abhilash, Manasi, Muthusirpi, Iyenar, Anu Anand, Bharath and Adithya went forward with the upcoming episodes. The reality show is only a few weeks away from the finale.

Social media users commented on the judges’ decision to eliminate Sridhar and expressed their displeasure over the same. Several fans have questioned as to how the other contestants were better than Sridhar Sena. Both the judges as well as Vijay TV channel have faced backlash online, following the elimination of Sridhar.

Here are some reactions from fans who commented on Sridhar Sena’s elimination:

#sridharsena

I'm done with this show now. I'm not gonna watch your dramatic shows anymore . Thank you for the frustrations .#NoSridharSenaNosupersinger — Jananishri (@Jananishri8) August 12, 2021

What a unfair elimination for sridhar sena for all others who got eliminated u took 2 rounds score but for sena only 1 round score was taken..so sad to watch episode without him — Archana A (@Archanaaks0611) August 12, 2021

Cheap @vijaytelevision uses the background stories of their contestants like Iyenar n Sirpi to gain TRP and views. This has been the trend eversince. For example Senthil, Mukutimurugan, Divakar etc. This is why they keep these contestants till the end. #SuperSinger8 #sridharsena August 8, 2021

Super Singer always been the trash show. Eliminating #sridharsena ws unacceptable.Iyyanar/Aditya shud hv been eliminated instead. Sridhar is an exceptional singer. What's the bloody judges are there for? Bloody @vijaytelevision never changes #SuperSinger8 — Geetha Krishnan (@GeethKrishnan) August 8, 2021

@supersinger8 totally unfair eliminating #sridharsena who should have been a direct finalist.. same injustice happened to #vrusha and #aravind Stop burying hard work and talent !! #SuperSinger8 — vinoth (@vibuvin) August 8, 2021

Hosted by Ma Ka Pa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande, Super Singer 8 is telecasted over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.