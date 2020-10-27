Bengaluru's containment zones remain at 18, Mahadevapura reports most new COVID-19 cases

With 1,603 people testing positive for coronavirus in 24 hours, Bengaluru accounted for 51% of the new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on Monday.

Coronavirus COVID-19

In a span of 24 hours, 1,603 new people in Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the city till October 26 to 3,27,376. Bengaluru accounted for 51% of the new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on Monday. The state reported 3,130 new cases. While 4,031 COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru recovered on Monday, 20 patients, sadly, succumbed to the disease.

In a major relief, the number of containment zones across the city under the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) saw a massive decline in September and October. Currently, there are 18 containment zones, against 40,563 containment zones in August. In September, Bengaluru had a total of 16 containment zones.

East Zone has five containment zones, while Dasarahalli and Mahadevapura have three containment zones each, followed by Bommanahalli and Yelahanka with two each. RR Nagara, South Zone and West Zone have one containment zone each.

Between 12 am and 11.55 pm on October 25, Mahadevapura Zone reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases, closely followed by South Zone and East Zone. Among the recoveries, about 600 patients from the South Zone recovered from the diseases, followed by West and East Zones.



BBMP zone-wise COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in 24 hours

Among the zones under BBMP, South Zone accounted for 17% of the COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days, followed by West Zone (16%), East (15%), Mahadevapura (15%), Bommanahalli (13%), RR Nagara (11%), Yelahanka (8%) and Dasarahalli (5%). West Zone has reported the most number of positive cases, according to the BBMP War Room bulletin on Monday. This is followed by South Zone and East Zone.

The positivity rate in Bengaluru currently stands at 11.73%. Test positivity rate refers to the number of people testing positive for the disease among a group of people. The recovery rate is at 83.82%, while the death rate is at 1.15%, according to BBMP.

On Monday, 8,715 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Karnataka, taking the total recovery to 7,19,558. A total of 75,423 patients are currently under treatment for COVID-19 in the state. Forty-two patients succumbed to the disease across the state.