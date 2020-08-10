Bengaluru's active containment zones rise to 14010, East zone has most at 2802

Bengaluru has reported 28,716 containment zones in 152 days, of which 14,706 zones have returned to normal.

After reporting a decline in the number of containment zones for two days earlier this week, Bengaluru on Sunday saw the total number of active zones rise to 14,010 â€” a sharp increase from Friday's figure of 13,386, when the number of zones was coming down. As of Sunday, Bengaluru has reported 28,716 containment zones in 152 days, since the first zone was put up. Out of this, 14,706 zones have returned to normal.

Bengaluru East continues to be the worst-affected with 2802 active containment zones, followed by Bengaluru South at 2726, Bengaluru West at 2349, Bommanahalli at 2226, Mahadevapura at 1297, RR Nagara at 1205, Yelahanka at 762 and Dasarahalli at 643.

Most of the containment zones in Bengaluru have been classified 'A', which means that the street which has the residence of the COVID-19 positive person is sealed. Some containment zones are also under the 'AP' or 'Apartment complex' category, where the particular floor which has the residence of the COVID-19 positive person and an immediate floor above and below are sealed by officials.

Meanwhile, active coronavirus cases in Karnataka breached the 80,000 mark on Sunday with 5,985 new infections, health officials said on Sunday. The total number of active cases now stands at 80,973. With the new infections, the state's total tally rose to 1.78 lakh, officials added.

Bengaluru Urban continued to be the highest contributor of new cases, recording 1,948 cases, slightly lower than the 2,000 plus cases it normally registers each day. The city's tally rose to 74,185, out of which 33,815 are active.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 455 new cases on Sunday, followed by Ballari (380), Udupi (282), Belagavi (235), Raichur (202), Dharwad (196), Kalaburagi (194), Hassan (168) and Davangere (158).

Meanwhile, 107 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the state's death toll to 3,198. With 4,670 more patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries rose to 93,908. Of the 1.78 lakh cases, 80,973 are active and 678 in ICUs.

With IANS inputs