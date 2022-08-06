Bengaluru woman who threw her kid from 4th floor, had tried to abandon her before

According to the police, Sushma was sad that her daughter Dhriti was living with speech impairment and had tried to abandon her by leaving her in a train.

news Death

The Sampangiramanagaram police have informed that the Bengaluru woman, who threw her daughter from the fourth floor of her residential apartment, had previously tried to abandon her. According to the police, Sushma was sad that her daughter Dhriti was living with speech impairment and had tried to abandon her on a previous occasion. The child died on the spot on Thursday, August 4 after she was thrown from the fourth floor of the apartment building located in the Sudhama Nagar neighbourhood in Sampangiramanagar's Srinivasa Colony.

Sushma had tried abandoning her daughter about three months ago, by leaving her in a train that was going to Odisha. The Ticket Collector of the train noticed that Dhriti was not accompanied by an adult. He then reported her to BOSCO, an NGO working for the children at risk in Bengaluru. The members of the NGO found and rescued her. Meanwhile, Sushma told her husband Kiran that their daughter had gone missing. Later, Kiran was able to trace Dhriti with the help of child helpline numbers.

Sushma was taken into custody on Friday by the police based on her husband Kiranâ€™s complaint. The incident was recorded on the apartmentâ€™s CCTV camera.

After throwing her daughter, Sushma tried to take her own life. The neighbours noticed and rescued Sushma.

The police arrested Sushma and charged her with Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

During questioning by the police, Sushma admitted to killing her own daughter.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726