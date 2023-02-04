Bengaluru techie held for raping multiple women he befriended online

The accused worked in a private company and has blackmailed more than 10 women, police officials said.

Bengaluru police on Friday, February 3 arrested a techie for allegedly trapping innocent young women and raping them in the city..

The accused was identified as Dilli Prasad, a resident of Koramangala in Bengaluru. He worked with a private company and held five Instagram accounts, posing as a woman and a manager in most of them.

He used to chat with women claiming to be 'Monika' or 'Manager' and claimed that he could get them jobs in companies where he had 'contacts'. Believing his words, the women came to meet him, mostly in hotel rooms in the city, where he allegedly forced them to have sex and recorded the acts.He used to blackmail them with the recorded videos, investigating police officer CK Baba, DCP (South East) said.

The police have lodged a case against Prasad under section 376 (rape) of the Indian penal code and under sections of the IT Act, Times of India reported.

He mostly trapped the young women from Andhra Pradesh by using women's photos as display pictures. The probe has revealed that the accused was trapping women for the past two years, police added.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said that Prasad had videos of more than 10 young women. City police officials began investigating the case after one of the victims approached the police with a complaint on January 26.