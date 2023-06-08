Bengaluru student raped and sexually assaulted by two men, both arrested

A 19-year-old B.Sc student in Bengaluruâ€™s Girinagar has allegedly been raped by a man and was sexually assaulted by another man in the early hours of Tuesday, June 6. The accused persons, identified as Purshottam (25) and Chetan (23), have been arrested by the police. The survivor was with Purushottam and was later taken to Chetanâ€™s house on Tuesday night. According to the Inspector of Girinagar police station, both the men were drunk and Purushottam raped the survivor while Chetan tried to rape her.

The survivorâ€™s neighbours called the police after she was heard calling out for help. The police arrived at the spot of the incident and arrested the accused persons. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused persons and further investigation is underway. Purshottam works as a delivery person while Chetan works as a relationship associate in a bank.

According to the police, the men had consumed alcohol when the incident happened. All three of them are from Karnataka's Tumakuru district.