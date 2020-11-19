Bengaluru sees 933 new COVID-19 patients, active cases at 17,703

The city continues to have two containment zones, both in Mahadevapura.

Bengaluru continued to report less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, with the city reporting 933 new cases on Wednesday. This takes the tally of active cases in the city to 17,703. A total of 927 recoveries and 10 deaths were also reported on Wednesday. Cumulatively, the city has seen 3,59,539 COVID-19 cases, with 3,37,807 recoveries and 4,029 deaths. The city continues to have two containment zones, both in Mahadevapura.

According to the bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, in the last 10 days, Mahadevapura reported the most cases at 17% of the new cases, Bengaluru South and Bengaluru East recorded 16% each, Bommanahalli and Bengaluru West 14%, Yelahanka 10%, RR Nagara 9%, and Dasarahalli 4%.

On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 1,791 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 8,65,931 and the toll to 11,578. The day also saw 1,947 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of November 18 evening, cumulatively 8,65,931 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,578 deaths and 8,29,188 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 25,146 active cases, 24,510 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 636 are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Ten out of the total of 21 deaths reported today were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Hassan (two each), and Ballari, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (one each).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru Urban topped the districts where new cases were reported, accounting for 933, followed by Vijayapura 121, Mysuru 97, Tumakuru 86 and Hassan 71. The rest of the cases were scattered in other districts.

Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,59,539 infections, followed by Mysuru 49,697 and Ballari 37,956.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban was on top with a total of 3,37,807 discharges, followed by Mysuru 47,985 and Ballari 37,092.

A total of over 97,41,051 samples have been tested so far, out of which 97,042 were done on Wednesday alone and 28,703 among them were Rapid Antigen Tests.