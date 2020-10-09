Bengaluru sees 5000-plus COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

There are 60,197 active cases in the city.

news Coronavirus

Bengaluru saw 5,000 cases or more for the third consecutive day, recording 5,121 cases on Thursday. 3,505 people were reported to have recovered and 43 died, according to the bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Thursdayâ€™s cases take the active cases in the city to 60,197.

Cumulatively, the city has seen 2,67,362 cases, of which there have been 2,03,931 recoveries and 3,234 deaths. The active containment zones continued to remain at 18.

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 10,704 fresh cases of coronavirus and 101 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 6.79 lakh and the toll to 9,675, the health department said.

The day also saw 9,613 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 10,704 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 5,121 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of October 8 evening, cumulatively 6,79,356 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,675 deaths and 5,52,519 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 1.17 lakh active cases, 1,16,290 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 853 are in ICU.

Of the total 101 deaths reported on Thursday, 43 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru 12, Dakshina Kannada 6, Kalaburgai, Kolara and Tumakuru 5, Bagalkote and Ballari 3, and others.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban is accounting for 5,121, Mysuru 642, Tumakuru 509, Hassan 441, Bengaluru Rural 368, Dakshina Kannada 296, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2.67 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru 40,232 and Ballari 33,763.

A total of over 56.29 lakh samples have been tested so far, out of which 1.05 lakh were tested on Thursday alone, and 51,221 among them were rapid antigen tests.