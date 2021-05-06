Bengaluru sees 23k COVID-19 cases in one day, Karnataka breaches 50k mark

Karnataka currently has 4.87 lakh active cases of which Bengaluru accounts for 3.13 lakh.

Reeling under the second wave of COVID-19, Karnataka saw new cases breach the 50,000 mark on May 4 with 346 deaths also reported, according to a bulletin by the Karnataka government on Wednesday. Bengaluru reported 23,106 new COVID-19 cases with 161 people succumbing to COVID-19 in a 24-hour period. This indicated that nearly half of the cases reported from Karnataka came from Bengaluru.

"With 50,112 new cases registered on Tuesday, the state's COVID-19 tally shot up to 17.41 lakh, which includes 4.87 lakh active cases, while recoveries increased to 12.36 lakh, with 26,841 people discharged during the day," the bulletin said.

With the new cases, Bengaluru saw its COVID-19 tally rise to 8.63 lakh, of which 3.13 lakh were active cases, while 5.43 lakh recovered from the disease with 11,343 people discharged in the last 24-hour period.

Districts where over 1,000 new cases were reported on Tuesday were Mysuru with 2,790, Tumakur with 2,335, Udupi with 1,655, Mandya with 1,621, Haasan with 1,604, Kolar with 1,115, Kalaburagi with 1,097, Bengaluru Rural with 1,033, Dharwad with 1,030 and Chikkamagaluru with 1,009.

Out of 1.55 lakh tests conducted across the state during the day, 9,827 were through rapid antigen and 1.45 lakh were through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate shot up to 32.28% and case fatality rate rose to 0.69% across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 1.23 lakh people, including 50,956 senior citizens above 60 years, 58,778 in the 45-59 years age group and 2,483 in the 18-44 years age group received their vaccination across the state during the day, the Karnataka government said.

Cumulatively, over 1 crore people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors took the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16, the bulletin said.