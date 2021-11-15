Bengaluru to see power cuts from November 15-17: List of affected areas

The power supply will be disrupted from 10 am to 5 pm due to cable-conversion work being undertaken by Bescom and KPTCL.

news Power Supply

Several areas of Bengaluru will face power disruption over the next three days from Monday, November 15 to Wednesday, November 17 between 10 am and 5 pm due to cable-conversion work being undertaken by Bescom (Bangalore Electric Supply Company) and KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited).

The areas where power supply will be hit on Monday include: HSR Sector 5, Teachers Colony, parts of Venkatapura, Meenakshi Layout, SBI Layout, Bilekahalli, Avalahalli.

On Tuesday, the affected areas include HSR Layout 5th main and Sector 6, Weavers Colony, Krishnappa Layout, BDA Anjanapura, Avalahalli, Meenakshi Layout. On Wednesday, there will be no power supply in HSR Layout 17th Cross of 14th Main, Jayaram Reddy Layout, Anjanapura III Block, GB Palya Road, Avalahalli, Raghavana Palya, Sahara Bakery Road.

Earlier, speaking to TNM on the frequent power cuts, Rishu Garg, power sector research scientist working with Bengaluru-based Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), pointed out that Karnataka, as a state, has surplus power and suffers less losses at the transmission level. But the distribution sector, is the weak link in the system.

Experts had told TNM that there are no outages expected in the state due to coal shortage and the situation is likely to improve. Experts agreed that Karnataka on the whole is in a position of surplus power and any disruptions are due to issues at the distribution end.

