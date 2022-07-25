Bengaluru to see power cuts from July 25 to July 28: List of areas

Several parts of Bengaluru will face power interruptions between Monday, July 25, and Thursday, July 28. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said that the scheduled power cuts are due to maintenance works such as charging of underground cables, tree trimming, etc. The following areas in the East Zone will be affected from July 25 to July 28: Whitefield main road, Kondappa layout, Ayyappanagar 1st to 4th block, Chikkadevasandra main road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar main road, Alpha garden, Coconut garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank colony, Basappa Layout, Post office layout and Kodigenahalli. These areas will face power cuts between 10 am to 2 pm.

On Monday, July 25, the areas affected in the East zone apart from the ones mentioned above are Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, MSO Colony, MEG Officers Colony, Pranav Diagnostics and surrounding areas. These areas will be affected between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm. In the West zone, Uttarahalli main Road, Annapurna Layout, Konasandra, BHEL Layout, Krishna Garden, Robin Theater Circle, Railway station Road, Post Office Road, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari layout, Upkar Layout, RTO Office Main Road, RR Residency, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama school road, Muneshwara road, Near shiva temple Andrahalli main road and Peenya 2 stage will be affected between 10 am to 5 pm.

On Tuesday, July 26, areas under the East zone that will be affected include CMR Road, HRBR 3rd Block, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout, and surrounding areas. These areas will be affected between 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. In the West zone, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari layout, Harsha Layout, Vidyapitha Road, BGS Hospital Road, Mysore Highway, Apurva Layout, BWSSB Office, Kengeri Main Road, Poonam Hall, Bhuveneswar Nagar, Dodda Basti Main Road, Kalyani Layout, RR layout, Upadhya Layout, Kuvempu main Road, GK Galli Road, Ganganagar, Yamuna Nagar School, Herohalli, Madhuramma temple, Nagarahalli circle, Prasana layout, Nagenahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, Eastern school, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama school road, Munishwara road, Near shiva temple Andrahalli main road, Peenya 2 stage, Andrahalli main road, Valmiki Nagar and Navilu Nagar. These areas will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm. Other areas in the West zone including Sompura Industrial Area, Beeragondanahalli and CT Palya will face power cuts between 10.30 am and 2 pm.

On Wednesday, July 27, the areas affected in the East zone are as follows: Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, MSO Colony, MEG Officers Colony and Pranav Diagnostics and surrounding areas. These areas will be affected between 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Areas affected in the West zone are as follows: Uttarahalli main Road, Annapurna Layout, Konasandra, BHEL Layout, Krishna Garden, SIR MV 1st Block, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari layout, BEL 1St Stage, BEL 2nd Stage, Gandhi Park - 1, D Group L/O,1st Block near the park, Eastern school, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama school road, Munishwara road and Peenya 2 stage. Work here will be taken up between 10 am to 5 pm.

On Thursday, July 28, areas under the East zone that will face powercut include Nagadevi Industries, HRBR 3rd Block, Nehru Road, Mangala Layout, Oil Mill Road, and surrounding areas. These areas will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm.

West zone areas that will be affected are Eastern school, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama school road, Munishwara road, Near shiva temple andrahalli main road, Peenya 2 stage, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri top road, Omkara ashram, Anjaneya temple, TG Palya main road, Peenya fine camp, Jodimunnishwera, Nandagokula Layout, SLV Industrial road, SLV Industry, TG Palya road, Annapurneshwari Layout, Sompura Industrial Area and Nidvanda Village. They will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm.

BESCOM officials told TOI that power cuts will likely extend for two to three months. Stating that the maintenance work had been stopped during the exam season, BESCOM has now undertaken pending works, which might result in day-long power cuts. They have also set a goal to replace around 2,500 transformers in the city, which may disrupt power supply.