Bengaluru to see power cuts on January 25, 26: List of areas

The power outages are a result of maintenance works at various stations, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said.

Parts of Bengaluru are expected to see power interruptions on Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26. The power outages are a result of maintenance works at various stations, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said.

January 25

On Tuesday, power cuts are expected in Shanthinagar, Bikasipura, ISRO Layout, Siddapura, Sarakki Market, Banashankari 2nd stage, Siddanna Layout, KIMS College Road, Hanumagiri Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Tulasi Theatre road, Gandhinagara Road, Kalena Agrahara, phases 1 to 5 of JP Nagar, Dollars Colony, Chikkalasandra, Marathahalli, Kaveri Layout, Spice Garden, Outer Ring Road, 8th and 9th phase of HSR Layout and Bellandur flyover to Sarjapur Road, in the south zone.

In the east zone, power outages are expected in Suddagunte Palya, KG Pura main road, Thanisandra main road and Gayathri Layout. In the north zone, the outages will be in New BEL Road, Mathikere main road, Hesaraghatta main road, KHB Colony, Jakkur main road, RT Nagar and Nrupathunga Road, Narayanapura and Sobha Chrysanthemum apartment.

In the west zone, areas including Chamundi Nagar, Gandhi Bazaar, BHEL Layout, Vidyapeetha Road, Hosahalli Road and BDA colony will be affected. The power outages across the city are likely to last from 10 am to about 5 pm.

January 26

In the south zone, areas which will be affected on Wednesday include ISRO Layout, 24th main JP Nagar, Lakshmi Road Kumaraswamy Layout and Doddakammanahalli. The power cuts will last from 10 am to about 5 pm.

In the north zone, areas including Sundar Nagar, BEL industrial estate, Bagalur Main Road, Maruthi Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar and the Vivek Marvels apartment will be affected due to maintenance works at the respective stations. Power cuts here are expected to last from 10 am to 5 pm.

Bengaluru suffers from a perennial power cut problem, even though Karnataka, as a state, has surplus power and suffers low losses at the transmission level. Experts say Bengaluruâ€™s Bescom and the distribution sector are the weak links in the system.

