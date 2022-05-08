Residents of Bengaluru must get their buckets ready and catch all the water they can, as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced that water supply will be disrupted on Monday, May 9. The disruption will occur from 3 am till 9 pm, under areas falling under Cauvery Water Supply Scheme stage 3 (CWSS-III), as a leakage was noticed near a main pipeline.
Affected areas include Gandhinagar, Kumara Park east, Vasanth Nagar, High Grounds, Sampangi Rama Nagar, CKC Garden, KS Garden, Town Hall, Lalbagh Road, Dharmaraya Swamy temple ward, Cubbonpete, Nagarthapete, Kumbarapete, Cottonpete, Chikpete, Bakshigarden, Bharathinagara, St Johns Road, Haines Road, Kamaraj Road, Veerapillai Street, Infantry Road, Shivajinagar and Lavelle Road.
Near central Bengaluru, areas including Byadarahalli, Williams Town, Sindhi Colony, NC Colony, Coles Road, Coxtown, Doddigunta, Jeevanahlli, Vivekanand Nagar, Hutchins road, Davis Road, Cooke Town and old Byappanahalli will be affected.
KG halli, Nagawara, Samadha Nagar, pillanna garden-1st, 2nd, 3rd stage, New Bagalur, old Bagalur, Lingarajpura, Chamarajpet, Bank Colony, Srinivasa Nagar, Gavipuram, Hanumanthnagara, Girinagar, Bytarayanapura, Raghavendra block, Avalahalli, Muneshwara block, Kalidas layout, Srinagar, Banashankari 1st stage, Yeshwanthapur, Malleshwaram, Kumarapark, Jayamahal, Sheshadripuram, Nandidurga Road Extension, JC Nagar, Sadashivanagar, and BEL Road will also be affected.
Further, areas including Ashok Nagar, MG Road, Brigade Road, Parts of HAL 2nd stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar 2nd stage, Lakshmipuram, Kadiraiahnapalya, Kalahalli, Andhra Colony, LBS Nagar, LIC Colony, HAL 3rd stage, Jeevanbhimanagar, Kodihalli, Hanumanthappa Layout, Bazaar Street, Ulsoor, MV Garden, Murphy Town, Jogupalya and Cambridge Layout will also be affected.
