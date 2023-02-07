Bengaluru ring road to be named after late Kannada superstar Puneeth

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth's wife Ashwini Puneethrajkumar will be participating in the inauguration.

The Karnataka government will honour late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar by naming a stretch of ring road after him in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is inaugurating the ring road on Tuesday evening.

The government has approved the proposal to name the stretch of Mysuru Road to Banner Ghatta Road after Puneeth Rajkumar. Minister for Revenue R. Ashok maintained that Puneeth was a rich heart human being involved in social work.

"Stars charge crores for advertisements. Puneeth became an ambassador of Nandini Milk, a product produced through cooperative Karnataka Milk Federation without taking any money to help farmers," he said.

