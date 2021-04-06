Bengaluru reports over 4000 COVID-19 cases in a day

The BBMP Chief has directed zonal authorities to double the number of beneficiaries to receive the vaccine against COVID-19.

Coronavirus COVID-19

On Tuesday, Bengaluru reported 4,266 new COVID-19 cases, taking the toll of total active cases in Bengaluru to 32,605. Out of the 39 deaths reported in the state on Tuesday, Bengaluru accounted for 26. Karnataka has been reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases across the state since March. The state on Monday reported over 5,000 cases, with 3,728 from Bengaluru; the positivity rate rose to 6.02% in the state, while the case fatality rate stood at 0.63%.

The new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, in the wake of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, has instructed zonal authorities to expedite the vaccination process. The BBMP Commissioner said that around 35,000 people are being inoculated in the city on a daily basis, and has directed zonal authorities to nearly double the number of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries who are inoculated daily. As of April 6, 46,44,731 people have cumulatively been inoculated against the coronavirus in Karnataka since the vaccination drive first began on January 16.

Bengaluru also reported a new COVID-19 cluster on Tuesday in the Chickpet area, with 39 residents of an apartment testing positive for the coronavirus. Two of the patients have been hospitalised, while 37 of them are in isolation in a COVID-19 Care Centre. As many as 140 tests of primary and secondary contacts were carried out after one personâ€™s RT-PCR came back positive

The BBMP is also tying up with private hospitals in the city to accelerate the vaccine drive, and plans to set up more sites in big offices with medical facilities available on their premises. The civic body has also reportedly asked private hospitals to set aside around 40% of its bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The Karnataka government on April 2 introduced fresh regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. This includes the closure of gyms and swimming pools, along with a reduction in the seating capacity of pubs, bars and theatres to 50%. Rallies, protests and all public gatherings shall be prohibited, the order mentioned. When it comes to religious gatherings, people are only permitted to visit and offer prayers in places of worship. Physical classes for students of classes 6 to 9, including the Vidyagama scheme in rural areas, have also been suspended.