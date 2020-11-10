Bengaluru reports 978 COVID-19 cases on November 9

Bengaluru also reported 959 recoveries on Monday.

Bengaluru reported 978 COVID-19 cases on Monday and 959 recoveries. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,963 new COVID-19 cases, and 19 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,48,850 and the toll to 11,410, the health department said on Monday. The day also saw 2,686 patients getting discharged after recovery.

While Yelahanka and west zone in Bengaluru reported the highest number of coronavirus patients on Monday (16% each), in the last one day, Mahadevapura has reported a majority of the cases at 17%. It is followed by south zone (16%), Bomannhalli and west zone (14% each), Yelahanka and south zone (10% each), RR Nagara (9%) and Dasarahalli (4%).

In the state, Bengaluru urban district topped the number of new cases, followed by Mysuru (95), Bengaluru rural (93), Mandya (73), Chitradurga (69), Tumakuru (65), Chikkaballapura (56), while the rest were scattered in other districts.

Five out of total 19 deaths reported on Monday were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari (3), Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad (2), and Bengaluru rural, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Raichur and Tumakuru (1).

As of November 9 evening, cumulatively 8,48,850 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,410 deaths and 8,04,485 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Of the 32,936 active cases, 32,060 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 876 are in Intensive Care Units.

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru urban district also was on top in the total number of positive cases, with 3,50,305 infections, followed by Mysuru at 48,850 and Ballari at 37,710.

Among recoveries too, Bengaluru urban was on top with total of 3,27,948 discharges, followed by Mysuru 46,807 and Ballari 36,581, the bulletin said.

Over 88,23,191 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,965 were on Monday alone, and 15,457 among them were rapid antigen tests.