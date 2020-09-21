Bengaluru reports 3322 new COVID-19 cases, most in Yelahanka and west zone

East zone recorded the second highest number of coronavirus cases on Sunday at 15%.

Bengaluru recorded 3,322 new COVID-19 patients on August 20, most of them in Yelahanka and west zone. Both zones recorded 16% of the cases each. East zone recorded 15% of the cases – the second highest in the city.

South zone reported 14% of the coronavirus cases, Bommanahalli reported 13%, RR Nagara and Mahadevapura reported 11% each, while Dasarahalli reported 4% of the 3,322 cases.

The highest number of patients were in 30 to 39 age group (around 550), followed by the 20 to 29 age group. In both, the number of male patients was significantly higher. Recoveries – of the 2,970 recorded on September 20 – were also highest in 30 to 39 age group, followed by the 50 to 59 age group. The latter group also recorded the most number of the 32 coronavirus related deaths reported on Sunday.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did not update the number of containment zones on Monday, so the active containment zones in the city presently stand at 21,558; and the total number of containment zones is at 33,140.

In the past week, Bengaluru has been reporting over 3,500 cases every day, except for two days. On September 14, the city recorded 3,084 cases, and the day prior, 2,966 cases. The highest number of cases till date was reported on September 16 – 3,799. In the past 10 days, the largest proportion of coronavirus cases was reported from west zone (19%), followed by east and south zone at 15% each.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Bengaluru is 13.98%, while the recovery rate is 77.2%. The active rate is at 21.44%, and the death rate is 1.36%.