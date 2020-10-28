Bengaluru reports 1874 new COVID-19 cases, city now has 46628 active cases

Most of the patients were from Yelahanka and the west zone.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru reported 1,874 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The number of recoveries recorded on the day were 4,446, along with 24 deaths. This brings the total active cases in the city to 46,628, total recoveries to 2.78 lakh and total deaths in the city to 3,778.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palikeâ€™s (BBMP) COVID-19 War Room Report, both Yelahanka and west zone had the highest proportion of new positive cases, reporting 16% of them, each. East zone reported 15% of the cases, followed by south zone at 14%, Bommanahalli at 13%, Mahadevapura and RR Nagara at 11% each, and Dasarahalli at 4%.

Most of the new people who were found to have COVID-19 on Tuesday were in the 30 to 39 age group and the 20 to 29 age group, with over 400 patients each. Recoveries were highest in these age groups too, with more women recovering than men in these groups on the said day.

In the last ten days, Bengaluru south zone has reported most of the COVID-19 patients (17%), followed by west zone (16%), east zone and Mahadevapura (15% each), Bommanahalli (13%), RR Nagara (11%), Yelahanka (8%) and Dasarahalli (5%).

A total of 30,285 COVID-19 tests were done on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests done till date in Bengaluru to 28.21 lakh. The positivity rate in the city is 11.67%, while the recovery rate is 84.69%. The active rate is 14.16% and the death rate 1.15%.

Karnataka reported 3,691 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, besides 7,740 discharges, and 44 deaths. The total active cases in the state are 71,330, total discharges are at 7.27 lakh and a total of 10,991 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.