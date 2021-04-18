Bengaluru reports 12,793 new cases, numbers climb steadily

Revenue Minister R Ashoka recently said that the Karnataka government has imposed stricter restrictions on weddings and banned fairs and festivities.

Bengaluru recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far on Sunday, indicating steady rise in cases. A total of 12,793 people tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. On Saturday and Friday, 9,917 and 11,404 people tested positive respectively. With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 97,897. A total of 60 patients died due to COVID-19 in Bengaluru on Sunday. While 3,253 patients were discharged from hospital on Saturday, a total of 2,560 patients were discharged on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka saw a total of 19,067 people testing positive with 81 deaths recorded across the state. The test positivity rate (number of people testing positive in a group) also went up from 12.20% on April 17 (Saturday) to 13.09% on April 18 (Sunday). Discharges in the state fell from 5,565 to 4,603. The total active cases in the state is 1,33,543 as of April 18.

The other districts that recorded a high number of new COVID-19 cases are Mysuru with 777 cases and three deaths; Kalaburagi with 671 cases; Tumakuru with 494 cases and three deaths; and Bidar with 469 cases and one death.

With the increase of cases, the Health Minister K Sudhakar has ordered the private hospital to reserve 50% of the beds for COVID-19 patients. However, Sudhakar said that the response was not satisfactory and that strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the order. The minister further said that an increase in beds and temporary arrangements in hotels are being made.

On Saturday, after a video conference between Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and officials concerned, Minister R Ashoka told reporters that for events such as weddings, prior permission must be sought from the District Commissioner. If the permission to conduct the wedding is granted, the organisers will be given 100 passes for indoor events and 200 for outdoor events for the guests. On failure to comply with the restrictions, the government will close down the hall.

Minister Ashoka further told reporters that all village fairs and religious festivities in public places will be banned to prevent further spread of the virus. If any such gatherings take place, the DC and superintendent of police of the region will be held responsible.

Amid the growing number of cases in the state and the lack of bus facility as a result of the ongoing Road Transport Corporation (RTC) strike, students of Bangalore North University and Visveswaraiah Technological University have demanded the postponement of exams, which were to be held on April 19.