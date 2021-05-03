Bengaluru records 21199 COVID-19 cases, 37733 new cases across state

Across the state, 217 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Karnataka's COVID-19 tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Sunday following 37,733 fresh infections (cases recorded on Saturday) while 217 more related deaths took the toll to 16,011, the health department said. Out of which, more than two-thirds of the cases as has been the trend, was from Benagluru. The city reported 21,199 new cases and 64 deaths. The city has so far reported 7,97,292 infections and 6,601 deaths. There were 2,81,767 active cases.

According to a health bulletin, the statewide COVID tally stood at 16,01,865 whereas there are 4,21,436 active cases. As many as 11,64,398 people were discharged cumulatively including 21,149 on Sunday in the state. Among other districts which reported a high caseload, 2,750 infections were reported in Mysuru, 1,302 in Tumakuru, 1156 in Ballari, 996 in Dakshina Kannada, 792 in Hassan, 741 in Dharwad, 691 in Bagalkote, 653 in Mandya and 620 in Shivamogga. Bidar, Koppal, and Uttara Kannada were among the districts which reported over 500 cases.

Other than Bengaluru, 18 deaths were reported in Ballari, 15 in Chamarajanagar, 13 in Tumakuru, 12 in Shivamogga, 11 in Hassan, eight each in Ramanagara and Mysuru, seven each in Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi and six in Bidar. Deaths were reported in other districts as well.

There were 1,58,365 tests done on Sunday including 1,45,941 using the RT-PCR and other methods, taking the total tests done so far to 2.59 crore, the department added. This was a drop from 1.77 lakh tests conducted on the previous day.

As of Sunday, 98 lakh inoculations were conducted in the state comprising the first and second doses of vaccine. The Chief Minister has said that the shortage of vaccines will be eased within two-three days with the arrival of fresh stocks.