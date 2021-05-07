Bengaluru recorded 346 COVID-19 deaths on May 7

On May 7, the Karnataka government extended the full lockdown across the state to May 24.

Coronavirus COVID-19

On May 7, Bengaluru recorded 346 deaths due to COVID-19, according to bulletin released by the Karnataka government. The deaths in the Bengaluru Urban district accounts for 58.44% of the total 592 COVID-19 deaths reported in one day in Karnataka. This is the highest single-day count of COVID-19 deaths, both in the state and the city.

"This shows that curfews are not effective and the result-oriented steps like a complete 14-day lockdown imposed at the beginning of the pandemic were necessary," said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. "The deaths due to COVID have increased. The fatality rate percentage is 1.21 on Friday, which is 592 people, the highest so far," he told reporters in Chikkaballapura.

On Friday, the Karnataka government extended the full lockdown across the state to May 24. Karnataka as a state recorded 48,781 COVID-19 cases, of which Bengaluru Urban accounted for 43.82% cases. A total of 21,376 people in Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus on May 6, Thursday. This takes the total number of infected persons in the city to 3,41,978. Bengaluru Urban hospitals and COVID Care Centres discharged 11,784 patients on the same day.

Read: Karnataka govt extends full lockdown across state till May 24

The test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 30.69%. TPR refers to the percentage of results turning positive among a group of samples. The ideal TPR should be 5% or below.

A total of 62,417 beneficiaries received their COVID-19 vaccine doses. The beneficiaries include health care workers, frontline workers as well as individuals between 44 and 58 years and between 18 and 44 years. A total of 717 beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age received their first dose of vaccine as reported on May 5, 3.30 pm.

A total of 28,623 patients were discharged in the state on May 6.

(With input from PTI)