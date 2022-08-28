Bengaluru police warn against harassment during Ganesh Chaturthi

Citizens have been asked to report any untoward behaviour during the festival at events as well as during the procession or immersion of idols to the police.

news Ganesh Chaturthi

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police CH Pratap Reddy, in a statement released on Saturday, August 27, urged citizens to report any cases of sexual harrassment by calling the police control centre at 112 or the local police. The Commissioner asked people not to engage in any harassment or other behaviour of a nature equaling harassment during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Citizens have been asked to report any untoward behaviour during the festival in the events held at several locations throughout the city, as well as during the procession or immersion of idols, to the police.

Further, microphones and speakers must be utilised by attendees only in accordance with the rules set down by the government and the High Court throughout the celebration, the statement said. Police officials have also urged Ganesha pandal organisers and related groups to give information about their members to the relevant police station. If any cultural events are planned, the relevant organisations or people must inform the public and obtain permission. This step has been taken, the Commissioner said, to prevent any unfortunate incidents. He added that Ganesha pandals must have members on duty at all times at the location where the idol is erected to make sure nothing goes wrong.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the state government will decide on implementing the court order regarding allowing religious and cultural activities at the Chamrajpet Eidgah playground for a limited period from August 31 in “letter and spirit”, after holding discussions with the Advocate General. Hindu organisations had sought permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the ground, and with Friday’s court order the government is likely to give permission for the same. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said everyone’s wishes need to be fulfilled while maintaining peace.

With PTI inputs