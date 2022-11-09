Bengaluru police set up libraries in stations for the public

The libraries, which have already received hundreds of books as donations, have so far been set up in police stations in the south east zone.

news Bengaluru News

As many as 14 police stations in Bengaluru now have libraries, as part of a programme to improve community outreach. So far, the pilot programme has been set up in stations in the south east zone, with the first four libraries being established in Koramangala, Mico Layout, Hulimavu and Electronic City on November 1.

The libraries are accessible to anyone who walks into the police station and waits to be attended to. Speaking to TNM, DCP (south east) CK Baba said, “In another fortnight’s time, the rest of the police stations will also have functioning libraries. Anyone can walk up to the police stations and use these books for reading and resource material.” According to The Hindu, the library already has a collection of over 840 books donated by local residents.

Since the programme was launched, it has received good response from residents and citizens. According to CK Babu, over 500 books have been donated to the libraries from people ranging from local residents to professors. Apart from books, the libraries will also be equipped with magazines and newspapers. “We hope to bring the police and public closer with this initiative and create a condition where it will reduce stress levels for people who carry a fear with them when visiting police stations,” Baba said.