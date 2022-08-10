Bengaluru police file 770-page chargesheet in acid attack case

The police have filed a chargesheet against Nagesh, a stalker who threw acid on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru in April.

news Crime

The police in Karnataka submitted a 770-page charge sheet to the court in connection with the Bengaluru acid attack case that took place three months ago. The acid attack victim, a 23-year-old working woman, is still undergoing multiple surgeries at the hospital. The incident took place on April 28. The attacker Nagesh, who was waiting in an auto near the workplace of the woman in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte, had chased and poured acid on her.

The woman sustained 35% burn injuries. The police said that the accused studied in the same school as the survivor in SSLC (Class 10), and would stalk her despite her rejections. Later, as revenge for rejecting his advances, he attacked her.

The police have named 92 witnesses in the chargesheet that has been submitted to the 13th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court. The investigators have also submitted statements of two eyewitnesses taken under Indian Penal Code Section 164.

After carrying out the attack, accused Nagesh had called his brother and told him what he had done. The police, who had obtained a call recording of this conversation, confirmed with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) that the voice is of the accused Nagesh. The police have also submitted CCTV footage where Nagesh is seen near the office of the victim a day before he attacked her.

The Karnataka police had formed 10 special teams to nab the acid attacker. Nagesh had been absconding after the attack and had managed to escape to Tamil Nadu under the disguise of a religious seer. Nagesh was arrested 16 days after the incident, from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. The police had shot him in the leg when he tried to escape after being nabbed.