Bengaluru: Over 2200 new containment zones in 24 hours, total at 8398

Bengaluru South reported 26% of the coronavirus cases reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Over 2,000 new containment zones were added in Bengaluru on Monday. This takes the total number of active containment zones in the city to 8,398.

The War Room Bulletin of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) stated that there are currently 39 wards in Bengaluru South which have more than 50 active cases. Like this, there are 37 wards in Bengaluru West, 30 in East zone, 16 in Bommanahalli, 13 in Mahadevapura, 10 wards in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, 8 wards in Yelahanka, and 2 in Dasarahalli that have over 50 active cases.

While the BBMP usually gives out the number of active containment zones in each area, this information has not been released in the War Room Bulletin released on July 20. However, as per their chart, Bengaluru South has the most number of containment zones, followed by Bengaluru East.

Among wards that reported over 10 cases in the past 24 hours, Thanisandra topped the list, with 55 new cases in 24 hours, followed by Shantala Nagar at 54 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Over the past ten days, Bengaluru South has reported 342 new cases, Bengaluru East has reported 314, Bommanahalli has reported 136 new cases, Bengaluru West 206, Yelahanka 43, RR Nagara 81, Mahadevapura 78, and Dasarahalli 29.

Bengaluru South has reported 26% of the cases in the past 24 hours, Bengaluru East has reported 24%, West 15%, Bommanahalli 10%, RR Nagara and Mahadevapura both 6%, Yelahanka 11% and Dasarahalli 2%.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Bengaluru reported 1,425 new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the city to 25,574. The city has reported a total of 33,229 cases till date. Bengaluru also reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, taking the death toll in the city to 698.

Karnataka reported a total of 3,648 new cases on Monday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 42,216. Karnataka has reported 67,420 positive cases till date. Seventy two deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total number of people who have succumbed to the virus to 1,403.