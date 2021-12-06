Bengaluru: Murder-accused who ran by throwing chilli powder at cops held after 11 yrs

Two years after being arrested for the murder of his wife and child, Dharam Singh escaped. Eleven years later, he was found in Assam married to another woman.

Eleven years after escaping police custody, a man who was accused of murdering his wife and children was arrested by the VV Puram police in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Dharam Singh Yadav, was arrested for murdering his wife and children in 2008 as he allegedly wished to marry a woman he met on a matrimonial website.

At the time, a chargesheet was filed and Dharam Singh even spent two years in jail. He then planned his escape, telling authorities that he had an issue with his bladder. He picked up a packet of red chilli powder from the jail canteen, and when he was taken to Victoria Hospital, escaped in 2010 after throwing the chilli powder at the two policemen accompanying him.

For the next two years, Dharam Singh stayed in a town in Haryana and ran a liquor store with a license in someone else’s name. In 2012, he married a woman in Assam who he met on a matrimony site, and currently has two sons with her.

Interestingly, Dharam Singh used to be a soldier and worked as a security in several airports across the country from 1987 to 1997 and has continued to receive his pension.

After all this time, the reason he was found was because the police maintained a registry of those who were absconding along with the information they had when they arrested him.

Speaking to TNM, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru South Division Harish Pandey said, “We had details such as his address and we traced him to Rewari in Haryana. However, his family had disowned him and on investigation we got to know that he used to run a bar in a nearby town. Later, he left for Assam and married another woman he met on a website. The Assam police really helped us and identified him. After that, our police went there, arrested him and brought him back,” he said.

Dharam Singh had earlier been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) for murdering his wife and children at the Vidhyaranyapura Police Station. Now, he has also been booked on additional charges including IPC section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension).