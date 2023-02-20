Bengaluru metro construction mishaps have killed 38 people so far

According to the Karnataka government, there have been 38 deaths due to accidents related to construction work carried out by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) till date. In a written response to Janata Dal (Secular) MLC TA Saravanaâ€™s question during the ongoing session of the state Legislature, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that so far, 50 individuals have been harmed in accidents related to the metro rail project, and 38 persons among them have lost their lives.

On Thursday, February 16, during the Legislative Council session, MLC TA Sharavana asked the state government about the number of people who had died in Bengaluru metro construction-related accidents so far. In January, a woman and her two-year-old son were killed in an accident at a metro construction site, after a reinforcement pillar along with the scaffolding collapsed at a metro construction site on the Outer Ring Road near Nagavara. In a detailed report on the accident, an expert from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) said that it was caused by insufficient support for the reinforcing cage structure. The Chief Minister's reply to Sharavanaâ€™s question said that further safety measures will be implemented in light of the IISc study.

The response further said that a total amount of Rs 3.15 crore has been given in compensation to the relatives of the 50 deceased and injured persons so far. In terms of action taken over all the mishaps recorded, three engineers were suspended and a fine of Rs 1.77 crore was imposed on contractors, the reply said.