A reinforcement beam along with the scaffolding crashed at a metro construction site on ORR near Nagavara on Tuesday, leading to the death of a woman and her two-year-old son.

The Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC), along with two engineers of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), have been booked by city police after a reinforcement beam at a metro construction site fell, killing two people. A family of four â€” including two-year-old twins â€” was travelling on the Outer Ring Road near Nagavara on Tuesday, January 10, when the reinforcement beam fell on their two-wheeler. Tejaswini (28) and her son Vihaan were killed in the incident. The NCC undertook the construction of this stretch of the metro project.

Tejaswini, her husband Lohit Sulakhe, and their twins â€” Vihaan and Vismitha â€” were travelling on a two-wheeler when the beam consisting of metal rods fell on them. The mishap occurred on ORR between Kalyan Nagar and HRBR Layout, when a reinforcement beam of metal rods used for support in constructing the metro pier came loose and fell onto the road. Tejaswini worked for Motorola, while Lohit works as a civil engineer. While Tejaswini and Vismitha succumbed to injuries, Lohit and Vihaan recovered and were discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at the Govindapura police station in Bengaluru East under charges of negligence, as well as sections 304(A) (Causing death of a person by doing a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 427 (Whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage) and 34 (When a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the BMRCL defended its construction quality and said there is no question of inferior work claiming that the best steel is used in their projects. The BMRCL also announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the two deceased.

