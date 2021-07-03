Bengaluru man hacked to death in broad daylight while buying vegetables

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Madan, worked as a financier in Bengaluruâ€™s Lakkasandra.

A man was hacked to death on Friday, July 2 by a group of armed men in front of the Banashankari bus stop in Bengaluru. The victim, identified as Madan aka Madhu, was reportedly attacked in broad daylight with machetes and other weapons by a group of six people. The city police said that Madan, a financier who lived in the cityâ€™s Lakkasandra, was passing through the Banashankari temple and had stopped to buy vegetables from a roadside vendor. He was attacked by unidentified assailants while boarding his car again. The police told Times of India that some assailants were masked, while others wore helmets.

According to a report in The Hindu, the assailants attacked Madanâ€™s neck and face before speeding away on their two-wheelers. Police told The Hindu that they have accessed CCTV footage from the area and are in the process of analysing it. Another report in the Deccan Herald quoted DCP (South) Harish Pandey saying that the incident took place between 11.55 am and 12.15 pm.

TOI reported that 44-year-old Madan was closely associated with with the suspects in the murder of Vijay Kumar, also known as Cable Viji or Lakkasandra Viji, who was a rowdy-sheeter himself. Viji had a cable TV business and allegedly extorted money from businessmen, including ex-Homegowda Nagar Corporatorâ€™s son Suraj C. The victims of Vijiâ€™s scams allegedly hired hitmen who hacked him to death at his office in December 2018. Madanâ€™s death may have been caused by Vijiâ€™s associates, who suspect that the former had helped Vijiâ€™s killers, sources told TOI.

However, the police told The Hindu that they are investigating the murder from all angles, including financial disputes. The Jayanagar Police have registered the murder case and are further investigating the incident.