Bengaluru man dies by suicide hours after filing caste abuse complaint

Vivek Raj had filed a complaint with the Marathahalli police stating that he was harassed by his colleagues Malathi S and Nitish Kumar for being from a lowered caste and facing casteist slurs.

news News

A 35-year-old man died by suicide on Saturday, June 3, hours after filing a complaint against his colleagues for caste-based harassment. Vivek Raj – an alumnus of NIFT Bengaluru – had been working in Bengaluru for the past ten years. Vivek Raj belonged to the Chamar community categorised under the Scheduled Caste (SC).

Vivek Raj was employed at Lifestyle International Private Limited in Yemalur. The Whitefield police have now registered a case of abetment to suicide against reporting manager Malathi, and colleagues Kumar Suraj, and Nithesh Kumar. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Vivek's father, Rajkumar, on Sunday, June 4.

According to the FIR, Vivek had been subjected to mental harassment for several months and casteist slurs were hurled at him. Despite approaching his seniors at the office, no action was taken. Vivek was seeking therapy for emotional distress. On June 3, Vivek Raj had filed a complaint at the Marathahalli police station earlier on June 3 and he died by suicide later in the day.

Vivek Raj's complaint with the Marathahalli police stated that he was being harassed by his colleagues Malti S and Nitish Kumar for being from a lowered caste and they used casteist slurs against him. In his complaint, he said, “When I complained to the HR, Kumar Suraj of the company, no action was taken. Hence I request you to take appropriate action against them.” The police had filed an FIR on June 3 invoking various sections of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.