Bengaluru to host India Energy Week 2023: Traffic restrictions announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India Energy Week on February 5, which will be a four-day event.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police announced traffic restrictions ahead of the India Energy Week 2023, which will be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). To ensure smooth traffic flow during the event, the police issued restrictions on the movement of light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles from February 5 to 8 between 6 am and 10 pm. The restrictions will affect the entry points into the city at Peenya junction on Tumakuru Road, Kengeri junction on Mysuru Road, Devanahalli junction on Ballari Road, and KR Puram junction on Hoskote Road.

Following are the traffic diversions in place between February 5 to February 8:

> Freight vehicles traveling on National Highway-48 Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road from Tumakuru to Ballari Road and Hyderabad should turn left in the city and pass through Doddaballapur.

> Vehicles on National Highway 48 (Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road) towards Mysuru Road, Hosur, and Electronic City should turn right at Sondekoppa Cross and take Magadi Main Road via Sondekoppa road, Tavarekere, and reach NICE Road.

> Vehicles traveling towards NH 18 (Bengaluru - Tumakuru Road) via NICE Road can travel to Magadi Main Road at Magadi Road Junction, turn right at Tavarekere and proceed towards NH 48 Bengaluru-Tumkur Road via Sondekoppa.

> Vehicles traveling from Ballari Road towards Tumakuru Road should turn right at Devanahalli, reach Dobbaspet via Doddaballapur Road towards Tumkur and Mysuru Road, Hosur, and Electronic City. Vehicles traveling towards Hosur should reach Dobbaspet via Budigere Cross and Devanahalli-Doddaballapur Road, and travel towards Tumakuru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India Energy Week on Sunday, February 5. The four-day event is aimed to provide a platform for industry leaders, government officials, experts, and key stakeholders to come together and discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the energy sector.