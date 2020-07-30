Bengaluru has over 14000 active containment zones, 1362 added in a day

Bengaluruâ€™s east zone has the highest number of containment zones that have returned to normal.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru now has 14,143 active containment zones, as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) identified 1,362 new zones in the last 24 hours. The city reported 2,270 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and has 36,224 patients under treatment for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

According to the BBMP COVID-19 war room report, Bengaluru has reported a total of 19,001 containment zones till date. However, there appears to be a discrepancy in the data, because, on Wednesday, the city had a total of 21,873 containment zones. While the number of active containment zones increased on Thursday, the report seems to have erroneously said that the total number has reduced.

The west zone has reported the highest number of COVID-19 patients (24%) in the last 24 hours with close to 600 cases. This is a departure from the previous trend where the south zone had been reporting the most number of COVID-19 cases. South (23%) and east (21%) zones reported the second and third highest number of cases in Bengaluru in the past day. An almost equal number of people reported recovery from COVID-19 in south and west zones, followed by the east zone.

In the last 10 days, Bengaluru South has reported the most coronavirus cases (23%), followed by the east zone (23%) and west zone (21%).

A total of 191 (out of 198 wards) in Bengaluru have reported over 50 active cases since the outbreak started in the city. These include wards like Jayamahal, Shanthala Nagar, Domlur, Koramangala, Chamarajapet, Varthur, Bellandur, BTM Layout, Jakkur, HBR Layout and Ramamurthy Nagar, among others.

When it comes to containment zones, Bengaluru East has the highest number of containment zones that have returned to normal status â€“ nearly 1,500. Bengaluru South has the highest number of containment zones, and proportionally, the fewest that have returned to normal in the city. Dasarahalli has the least containment zones in Bengaluru.

As on July 25, 13,276 streets in the city have been demarcated as containment zones, and the number for apartments with floors that have the same status is 1,276. Twenty-three slums areas and one hotel in Bengaluru are also containment zones. There are 40 clusters of epidemiologically linked COVID-19 cases in the city.

Karnataka has reported the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases (1,12,504) till date in the country, following Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi in that order.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, is the fourth highest in COVID-19 cases among Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai among major metros. Kolkata follows Bengaluru with 19,531 total positive cases till date.