Bengaluru has 495 active containment zones now: BBMP

On Monday, 738 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bengaluru, continuing the spike in cases in the city.

There are now 495 active containment zones in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) stated in its daily bulletin on Monday.

The civic body reported that as many as 55 containment zones have returned to normal.

The bulletin did not reveal the list of areas where containment zones have come up in the city.

Speaking to TNM, Hepshiba Korlapati, who is in charge of the BBMP's COVID-19 war room, said that the spike in cases in the city was largely reported in the same areas where cases were observed earlier in the city's south, east and west zones.

This prompted officials to announce a lockdown in the state on Sundays starting from July 5. The curfew in the state from 9 pm to 5 am was changed and it is now from 8 pm to 5 am every day.

Due to the spike in cases, BBMP is yet to map the location of over 2,000 patients in the city. The city's western zone with areas like Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleswaram and Chamarajpet, Govindarajnagar, Gandhinagar, with busy commercial areas has reported many cases, Deccan Herald reported. Malleswaram has reported 40 cases and Dasarahalli has reported 24 cases so far.

The containment zone is now restricted to just the house of the infected person in a change introduced by BBMP.

Bengaluru has so far reported 4,052 COVID-19 cases of which 3,427 are active cases. The city accounts for 91 of the 226 deaths reported among COVID-19 patients. Karnataka has reported 14,295 COVID-19 cases so far of which 6,388 cases are currently active.