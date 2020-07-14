Bengaluru has 3,452 containment zones, 138 wards have over 50 COVID-19 cases

Koramangala, JP Nagar, Malleswaram, Shanthala Nagar, HSR Layout, Domlur and BTM Layout continue to have over 50 COVID-19 cases.

news COVID-19

Bengaluru continues to report more than 1,000 cases every day, a worrying trend that has been observed since late June. On July 13, the city reported 1, 315 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total active cases in Bengaluru to 15,052.

On Monday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) added 12 more wards that have recorded more than 50 COVID-19 cases. This takes the total number of Bengaluru wards with over 50 cases to 138 (out of 198 wards).

More new cases in West Zone

Although South Zone continues to have a large number of actives cases, on Monday, West Zone has the most number of wards that reported more than 50 cases. Here is the list of 12 new wards with a high number of cases:

West Zone: Raj Mahal Guttahali, Vrisahbhavathi Nagar, Govindaraja Nagar, Dr Raj Kumar Ward, Shiva Nagar, Mudalapalya

South Zone: Gali Anjenaya Temple Ward

East Zone: Ganga Nagar, New Tippa Sandra

Rajarajeswari (RR) Nagar Zone: Laggere

Mahadevapura: Marathahali, Basavanapura

Other prime regions in Bengaluru such as Koramangala, JP Nagar, Malleswaram, Shanthala Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, HSR Layout, Domlur, HAL Airport and BTM Layout continue to have over 50 cases, as identified by BBMP.



BBMP wards with more than 10 cases (as on July 13)

Containment Zones

BBMP had identified and added 284 new containment zones, taking the total active containment zones to 3,452. This brings the total number of containment zones to 4,616.



Containment zones spreads across BBMP (as on July 13)

A total of 15,052 patients are under treatment in Bengaluru. On Monday, BBMP released a dashboard that shows real-time bed availability in 102 hospitals for patients in Bengaluru. This dashboard features the total number of reserved beds, occupied beds, available beds and the beds blocked by the civic body. It will also show the number of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds and ventilators at each hospital.

Bengaluru will go into a one-week lockdown from 8 pm on July 14 (Tuesday) to 5 am on July 23.