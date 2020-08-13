Bengaluru has 13018 active containment zones with most in south zone

Bengaluru recorded a dip in active containment zones for the second day in a row.

Bengaluru has recorded a dip in the number of active containment zones â€“ from 13,281 on Tuesday to 13,018 on Wednesday. Most of these containment zones are in in south zone (2,468), followed by east (2,440) and west (2,349) zones. A total of 17,286 containment zones have returned to normal status in the city.

However, the latest BBMP War Room bulletin does not explain how the total number of containment zones also dropped from 36,670 on Tuesday to 30,304 on Wednesday. If the drop in active containment zones was because 263 of them returned to normal status, the total should have remained the same. Further, on Tuesday, though the total containment zones in Bengaluru were pegged at 36,670, the bulletin only gave a breakup of 29,378 containment zones. If this number is taken to be the true total, then the number rose on Wednesday even as the active containment zones reduced, which could possibly mean that there were more zones that returned to normal status than new ones identified on Wednesday.

Bengaluru reported 2,802 new COVID-19 cases on till Tuesday midnight as per the latest bulletin, with majority of them being from the west zone. This zone has also recorded a quarter of the coronavirus positive patients reported in the last 10 days, followed by east zone (18%), south zone (16%), Bommanahalli (13%), RR Nagara (9%), Mahadevapura (8%), Yelahanka (6%), and Dasarahalli (5%).

West zone accounted for 22% of the new cases reported on Wednesday as well. South zone â€“ which had the third highest number of patients in the last 24% (15%) â€“ recorded the most recoveries from COVID-19 in the same time period.

Out of the 198 wards in the city, 39 recorded between 11 to 29 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Most new patients were in the 30-39 age group, while most recoveries were in the 20-29 age group in the last 24 hours. The 60-69 age group recorded a majority of deaths, with almost twice as many women succumbing to COVID-19 than men on this day.

Karnataka recorded 7,883 new COVID-19 as per the bulletin on Wednesday, and is the state with the fourth highest number of total cases (1,96,494) in India. Bengaluru is at the same position among Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Bengaluruâ€™s recovery rate has risen to 58% and the positivity rate in the city is 17.71%.